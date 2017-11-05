Gay Rights Activist Julian Aubrey Found Stabbed to Death in His Home

Julian Aubrey, a British campaigner was a former co-chairman of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea LGBT liaison group, was found stabbed to death inside is West London flat, per The Evening Standard.

He was found suffering multiple knife wounds in his home in Earl’s Court on Monday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Julian was a great guy,” says Julian's brother-in-law Nigel Turner. “He had his problems but he had a lot of time for other people. He did a lot of counseling work. He was a good counselor, he had great empathy, and I’m sure he helped a lot of people. He loved art, he loved people.”

Neighbors described hearing screams in the early hours as detectives are now appealing for witnesses to come forward. He seemed to have issues with these particular people, based on what has been reported.

Residents on his block are claiming that he has been involved in several disputes with neighbors and police have been called multiple times as a result. " He does bits and pieces to wind people up,” says one neighbor. “He antagonized people, but he’s a human being. He didn’t deserve to die in the manner he did.”

“I am appealing for anyone who was recently in the area of Shaftesbury Place and who may have heard a disturbance coming from one of the flat to contact us” says Detective Chief Inspector Luke Marks. “I would also like to hear from anyone who may know why Julian was targeted in his own home in such a violent way.”

Scotland Yard reported that three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder: Two men, aged 48 and 56, were held at the scene of the crime; a third man, 42, was arrested later.