A young Mickey Rourke stars as St Francis of Assisi in the 1989 film, Francesco.

Tris Reid-Smith of Gay Star News has assembled a comprehensive list of the gay saints the Catholic church doesn't want you to know about.

He writes:

Some people think you can’t be gay and Christian. What better way to prove them wrong than with a list of LGBTI saints? The Catholic Church doesn’t want you to read this. They’ve deliberately erased many gay saints from official lists.

You can click here to read the list, in its entirety. Among our favorite entries is the one for St Francis of Assisi. (Who doesn't love Assisi?)

St Francis is one of the best-loved religious figures in history, famous for hugging lepers and showing compassion to animals. What you probably don’t know is he encouraged the other Franciscan friars in his 13th century cloister to call him ‘mother’. Even more surprisingly, he allowed a widow to enter the all-male friary, renaming her ‘Brother Jacoba’. And it is likely he had at least one same-sex relationship while in his 20s. His partner’s identity is hidden by history but is thought to be Brother Elias of Cortona. Thomas of Celano, who knew Francis personally and wrote a biography of him in 1230 just four years after his death, wrote: "Now there was a man in the city of Assisi whom Francis loved more than any other… "He would often take this friend off to secluded spots where they could discuss private matters and tell him that he had chanced upon a great and precious treasure. There was a cave near Assisi where the two friends often went to talk about this treasure."

H/T: Gay Star News