Gay Sex Worker Assaulted Ahead Of San Francisco White Supremacist Rally

Gay adult film star and male escort Jessie Colter revealed on Twitter that he had ben attacked by two men in San Francisco, mere days before a planned white supremacist rally.

The men, posing as clients, may have been in town for the event.

He writes:

"So this post is really hard for me to make, but I feel I must be brave. Not only for myself, but others like myself. This morning I was assaulted by a client. Actually it was two men claiming to want my services. It's no secret I'm a sex worker. I won't go into details. But I managed to fight them both off, and escape pretty much unscathed. I'm still shook up. I've reported the incident. Just know that I'm safe and ok. "As for my sex worker friends, there is a white supremacist rally this weekend, here in SF. Please be cautious and do what you must to ensure your safety. I'm very lucky it wasn't worse than it was. I'm a big guy, but that doesn't mean anything when it comes to these situations. You have to be careful, lesson learned. I guess they didn't expect this queer to be able to fight back."

If you're a sex worker in SF please read this! If I can happen to me, it can happen to anyone! pic.twitter.com/SDJpkn3Zms — Jessie Colter (@jessiecolterxxx) August 24, 2017

Unicorn Booty spoke with Colter about the incident, in further detail.

He tells them:

Once I noticed the second man in the bathroom I looked at him and said, “I didn’t realize there would be somebody else here.” I honestly didn’t think much about it. I’ve run into similar situations where they were sharing the room with someone and they were on their way out. But that wasn’t the case. Instead when I looked his way the first guy hit me in the side of the head I fell to the floor. He then pinned me to the floor with his knee and shoved my face to the floor. The guy in the bathroom came at me to kick me in the face. I managed to cover my face with my forearm and catch his foot with my hand. I pulled his foot out from underneath him and he hit the floor really hard smacking his head on the tile. Then the first guy got off me, for whatever reason, and that’s when I took the opportunity to run out the door. One of them grabbed my jacket, I’m not sure which one as I was looking forward trying to escape. He managed to tear it off of me as I made my exit and ran down the hall for my life. And that’s pretty much it.

