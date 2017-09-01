Gay Singer Troye Sivan To Star in Gay Conversion Film "Boy Erased"

Screenshot: Youtube @Martin Garrix

Out Australian pop singer Troye Sivan has just bagged a role in the upcoming gay conversion movie.

celebrating todays announcement w a bath and a documentary about bitcoin — troye sivan (@troyesivan) August 31, 2017

The movie, titled Boy Erased, is the film adaption of a 2016 memoir by Garrard Conley titled Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith, and Family.

Along with Sivan, the film has just cast Cherry Jones of 24 and Michael “Flea” Balzary from the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

The three will be joining Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe who will be a Baptist pastor and his wife from a small American town. Their son, Lucas Hedges, will be outed by his parents at the age of 19, and then forced to go through conversion therapy.

Nothing’s known about the roles Sivan and the other new cast-mates will be playing.

But, this won’t be the first time the “Fools” and “Youth” singer graced the silver screen. His first credit went to appearing in the 2009 X-Men Origins: Wolverine (but perhaps everyone just wanted to forget that movie existed).

Boy Erased will start up its production in the fall and release in 2018.