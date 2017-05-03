Gay Teen Asks Boyfriend To Homecoming In The Cutest Way Possible

Props to this young man for dreaming up a clever, and very sweet way to ask his boyfriend to the high school homecoming dance.

In front of his classmates, the gay teen serenades his love with a variation on Jason Mraz's song, "I'm Yours."

"So I guess what I’m saying is there ain’t no better chance, than for you to come with me so you can teach me how to dance. "That’s what I aim to do so the choice is up to you."

Watch the darling video:

H/T: Gay Star News