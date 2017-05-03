Gay Teen Asks Boyfriend To Homecoming In The Cutest Way Possible
Instinct Staff | May 3, 2017
Props to this young man for dreaming up a clever, and very sweet way to ask his boyfriend to the high school homecoming dance.
In front of his classmates, the gay teen serenades his love with a variation on Jason Mraz's song, "I'm Yours."
"So I guess what I’m saying is there ain’t no better chance, than for you to come with me so you can teach me how to dance.
"That’s what I aim to do so the choice is up to you."
Watch the darling video:
H/T: Gay Star News
