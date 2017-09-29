Gay Teen From The Bronx Was Arrested For Murdering His Bully

Image via Metro USA

A gay teen in the Bronx has been arrested for murder.

Yesterday, on Wednesday, September 27, cops arrested 18-year-old Abel Cedeno, for stabbing two of his fellow classmates.

One of the classmates, Matthew McCree died in the altercation and the other, who’s identity hasn’t been shared, was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.

While we wait for Cedeno’s arraignment to happen later today, more information has been flooding towards why this happened in the first place.

Cedeno has shared with police, and they’ve shared with us, that Cedeno was dealing with bullying and that on that specific day the two classmates were throwing pencils and spitballs at him.

“He said he was being harassed but that is about all he said,” explained NYPD Chiefof Detectives Robert Boyce. “It was teasing. He called it harassment, but other students, not these two. And that’s important to point out.”

But, it seems that more may have been going on. Cedeno’s friends have stated that Cedeno wasn’t just being bullied but was being harassed due to his sexuality and race.

“The kids were calling him a fa***t, calling him a s**c,’ said friend Savannah Hornbeck, 34. “After it had been reported numerous times and there was no reaction from the school, Abel felt (there was) no other way out.”

A family friend, Iris Couvertier, spoke to Cedeno.

“He said that they hit him in the face. He said it’s because he’s gay or bisexual,” said family friend Iris Couvertier.

“No one should experience bullying but there’s a way to handle it,” added friend Asia Johnson.

Again, we’re still waiting on the arraignment and investigation to continue, but it looks like this might be a high-profile case as even New York City major Bill de Blasio is getting involved.