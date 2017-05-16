Gay Teen Lip Syncs 'I Will Survive' On Last Day Of School

Photo: Facebook

Yasssss!!

A gay teen slayed a lip sync of Gloria Gaynor's iconic disco hit, "I Will Survive," on the last day of school.

British high school student Philipp Penning, who attends Charlton School, in Telford, Shropshire, performed the song before his schoolmates, and teachers.

The 16-year-old gathered 283 signatures on a petition, to show he had the support of his peers.

Initially, a teacher responded to Philipp's request to perform in drag as, "unrespectable."

But after the young man handed the signed petition to his principal, Philipp was given permission, and on went the show!

Watch:

Shantay, you slay!

H/T: Gay Star News