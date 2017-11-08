Gay University of Minnesota Athletes To Star In New Documentary Series

We already covered the story of out University of Minnesota track athletes Brad Neumann and Justin Rabon who came out to each other and fell in love.

Thanks to a new documentary series by, Alec Fischer, they will be the focus of one of the four episodes covering out and proud LGBT people living in the Midwest.

The series is tiled, GenerationQ, and looks at those who are "redefining the modern queer rights movement."

Alec Fischer spoke to Outsports about the project saying,

The pilot season of GenerationQ presents diverse stories from the Midwest in ways that have the ability to break down barriers, eradicate stigma and combat ignorance through understanding. If a younger person questioning their identity can see themselves represented in the stories being told through this series, my hope is that they will be able to feel affirmed and loved for who they are regardless of their current environment.

Fischer is still trying to raise money to complete the project and you can donate here. You can also take a look at the other three episodes and the people they chronicle.

I don't know about you, but I would love to see more of Neumann and Rabon's journey.

You can watch the trailer for their episode below: