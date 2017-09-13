This Gay Veterinarian Is Posting Cute Pics Of Himself And His Rescue Animals

Dr. Oisín Tracey / via Instagram @pawsomedoctor

We’ve got your daily Instagram obsession in Dr. Oisín Tracey.

Ireland born Dr. Oisín Tracey is an emergency veterinarian who currently lives in Perth, Australia.

Dr. Tracey decided one day to add to his Instagram account several pictures of the many beautiful animals that he rescues on a daily basis. But, it seems that a lot of his followers are more concerned with his looks than the cute animals.

And guess what? He’s gay.

As he told GayStarNews, “I identify as gay, but I consider myself on the spectrum as I’ve dated and had meaningful relationships with women before too.”

Though, if you want to get up close and personal with the good Doc, you’ll have to get in line.

“I remember while I was training, our family vet use to joke that veterinary is the only profession that it is not considered impolite to get kisses from your patient/client.” “It’s so true though, when you get a happy puppy in that just wants to lick your face or a cute cat that just wants to cuddle, it brightens your day.”

If you want to have your day brightened too (by either Dr Tracey or the animals), you can check out some Instagram pictures down below.

