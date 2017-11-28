'Gaytivity' Scene Imagines If Jesus Had Two Dads

With Thanksgiving now just a memory, many of us have set our sights on preparing for Christmas.

Out come the lights, tinsel, trees, and ornaments. The air fills with the sounds of holiday jingles.

The usual stuff.

But for the extra fabulous among us, basic holiday trim is not enough.

Take for example this photo, captured and shared by comedian Cameron Esposito, which depicts baby Jesus in a nativity scene, surrounded by two Josephs.

Our neighbors’ two Joseph nativity is up & I’m beaming pic.twitter.com/7OKbFLU7v1 — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) November 24, 2017

Here's how people reacted on Twitter:

man the birth of jesus was DEFINITELY a miracle now — Merry Magdalene Visaggio (@MagsVisaggs) November 25, 2017

The Bible says that Jesus had two dads. I see nothing wrong with this. — Hope (@starkidhope) November 25, 2017

thanks for sharing pic.twitter.com/WXPfjwj2bU — brendan kennedy (@waywaw) November 26, 2017

Whoever these people are, I love them. — Heather Maravola (@lilh412) November 26, 2017

And where are the wise women?

These Twitter users offered an explanation:

But the women come in later - they’re the Wise Women following the star! — Michelle (@michellemv) November 27, 2017

I am envisioning The Pointer Sisters as the Wise Women, singing “I’m So Excited.” — Bam Bam Funkhouser (@lswash68_laura) November 27, 2017