'Gaytivity' Scene Imagines If Jesus Had Two Dads
Instinct Staff | November 28, 2017
With Thanksgiving now just a memory, many of us have set our sights on preparing for Christmas.
Out come the lights, tinsel, trees, and ornaments. The air fills with the sounds of holiday jingles.
The usual stuff.
But for the extra fabulous among us, basic holiday trim is not enough.
Take for example this photo, captured and shared by comedian Cameron Esposito, which depicts baby Jesus in a nativity scene, surrounded by two Josephs.
Here's how people reacted on Twitter:
And where are the wise women?
These Twitter users offered an explanation:
