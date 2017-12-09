Gender Equality Activists Combat Sexual Assault with Controversial Videos

The gender equality activists behind the “Potty-Mouth Princesses” video that Entertainment Tonight called “the hottest topic on the planet” have launched a new anti-sexism campaign targeted at President Trump. Inspired by the 2017 Women’s March and the Pussyhat Project, the new campaign is built around three comedic spots that each deliver their own unique and powerful women’s rights message.

One features elementary school-aged girls flipping the bird at Trump. Another video presents a young man, posing the question on whether it's the junk in a man’s pants, or the junk in his mind that gives men their advantage over women. (Spoiler alert: the man is transgender).

“We get that some people will be uncomfortable with little girls swearing but we have to be bold in order to draw attention to sexism and the poor example our President is setting,” says video writer and director Luke Montgomery. The PussyScouts.com campaign is not the first time Mr. Montgomery has faced off against the commander in chief. In an interview on FOX-TV, President Trump called Montgomery’s “Deport Racism” video promoting Latino rights, “disgraceful” and “terrible”. “It’s not the girls’ mouths that need to be cleaned with soap. It is society and the current administration that needs to clean up its act.”

PussyScouts.com producer Mike Kon adds, “As a gay man, I can see how sexism and homophobia are linked. The video where the guys strip down to air their beef about men’s sexist and Trump-like attitudes is most important to me because men need to stand up against sexism.”

In conjunction with the video release, PussyScouts.com is giving away thousands of pink knitted pussyhats to university and high school activists willing to speak out on campus for gender equality. Free buttons and stickers are also available.

Additionally, tees, tanks and hoodies emblazoned with slogans like “Girls Just Want to Have FUN-damental Rights,” “This is What a Feminist Looks Like,” “Fight Like a Girl,” and “Can’t Grab This” (featuring a hissing kitty) are available for purchase on PussyScouts.com.

PussyScouts.com is produced by FCKH8.com, a T-shirt company on a mission to inspire social change. Since 2010, the company has raised over $280,000 for equality causes, arming thousands of people with pro-LGBT equality, anti-racism and anti-sexism T-shirts that act as “mini-billboards” for progress. They have over 420,000 followers on Facebook and 44,000 on Twitter and have shipped more than 200,000 tees, tanks and hoodies to equality supporters in over 100 countries.

Many celebrities have praised the activist brand including Jane Lynch, Adam Lambert, Perez Hilton, and Zac Efron - who raved about his “Some Dudes Marry Dudes, Get Over It” shirt. Whoopi Goldberg and Rachel Ray raised their voices in support of the “Potty-Mouth Princesses” campaign.

Here are the videos: