George Michael Has Passed Away

We learned that another star has gone dark in the sky and from our hearts this evening. Singer George Michael has died at age 53. His publicist says he passed away peacefully at home.

Most of us know him from the '80s group Wham! but fell in love with him more because of is solo career.

Thames Valley Police said South Central Ambulance Service attended a property in Goring in Oxfordshire at 13:42 GMT. Police say they were treating the death as unexplained but there were no suspicious circumstances. In a statement, the star's publicist said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage." ... In 2011, Michael postponed a series of concerts after being taken to hospital for treatment for pneumonia. After treatment in a Vienna hospital, he made a tearful appearance outside his London home and said it had been "touch and go" whether he lived. Doctors were said to have performed a tracheotomy to keep his airways open and he was unconscious for some of his spell in hospital. - bbcnews.com

Our thoughts are with his friends, his family, and his fans.

What is your favorite George Michael song?

Did you ever get a chance to meet him?

h/t: bbcnews.com