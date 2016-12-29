George Michael Was Working On Documentary Before His Death, Still Scheduled To Air In 2017

It appears George Michael may be giving us one last gift! Vice reports that George was wrapping up a new documentary project titled Freedom at the time of his death and it's still scheduled to air!

From Vice site Noisey:

It focuses on the making of his second solo album Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1, for which a re-release remains scheduled for March of next year.

The film, also airing in March, will coincide with the reissue, and will include interviews with music legends and friends of Michael including Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Tony Bennett, and more. Also set to feature is "some incredible, unseen archive footage," according to a post on Michael's Facebook page in November.

Michael narrates the film and was heavily involved in making it. Commissioned by Channel 4 in the UK, it will air on Showtime in the USA.