George Michael's Cause Of Death / Acts Of Kindness & Philanthropy Revealed.

Many people have been posting their praises, memories, favorite songs of the recently deceased George Michael. Of course, since he's gay, the rumors automatically jump to an AIDS related death.

Singer George Michael Succumbs to HIV/AIDS at 53, at Home in England Singer George Michael has died at 53. He was undeniably enormously talented, and by all accounts, kind-hearted. He also engaged in anonymous sex in places like public bathrooms, and had not one, but two lovers who died from HIV/AIDS. The singer has long been diagnosed with HIV/AIDS, and died from its complications. - Santa Monica Observer

Now I did not know or think that George is / was HIV+ or had AIDS. It has never been proven or announced. Therefore I'm thinking it is false at this time. He did suffer from a severe case of pneumonia back in 2011 and many were worried about him.

Telegraph.co.uk shares with us what it has found as the cause in a post titled "George Michael died alone boyfriend reveals as he battled a secret heroin addiction."

But in recent years the hedonistic lifestyle he became famous for had left the once dashingly handsome pop icon a bloated version of himself. It can also be revealed that over the past year he is thought to have been battling a spiralling heroin addiction. A source revealed yesterday that Michael had been treated in hospital for an overdose. The source told The Daily Telegraph: “He's been rushed to A&E on several occasions. He used heroin. I think it’s amazing he’s lasted as long as he has.” Cardiac arrest - the cause of death according to Michael's manager, Michael Lipman - is common among heroin users. - telegraph.co.uk

You can head over to the Telegraph to hear more about its findings and what Fadi Fawaz, a celebrity hairdresser, who had been in a relationship with George Michael since 2011.

We cannot fault Telegraph for letting us know what actually occurred health wise with George Michael. We needed to know so rumors would not fly.

Mashable.com took a different approach to covering Michael and shed some light on the charitable acts that he has done over the years. In "Details emerge of George Michael's many quiet acts of kindness," we learn of his philanthropy to those whom helped him as well as complete strangers. Click on images for larger views.

Your fans will miss you.

Your loved ones will miss you.

People that didn't even know you will end up missing your kindness.

Safe journey.