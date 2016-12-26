George Michael's Rumored Boyfriend Tweets About Finding George After He Passed Away
Instinct Staff | December 26, 2016
Fadi Fawaz, rumored partner of George Michael, tweeted on Monday and shared that he found George deceased in his bed.
ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx
— Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) December 26, 2016
Fadi is a hairstylist; Just Jared reports on the relationship:
George was previously in a long-term relationship with partner Kenny Goss until 2011 and it is believed that he and Fadi started dating in 2012.
We send our condolences.
Add new comment