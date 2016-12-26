George Michael's Rumored Boyfriend Tweets About Finding George After He Passed Away

Fadi Fawaz, rumored partner of George Michael, tweeted on Monday and shared that he found George deceased in his bed.

ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) December 26, 2016

Fadi is a hairstylist; Just Jared reports on the relationship:

George was previously in a long-term relationship with partner Kenny Goss until 2011 and it is believed that he and Fadi started dating in 2012.

