George Takei Celebrates 9th Anniversary With Husband Brad!

To mark the occasion of his 9th anniversary with his husband Brad Altman, George Takei shared the following sweet post to Twitter:

Happy 9th anniversary to my one and only @BradTakei. Here's to many more! pic.twitter.com/ZwJwm5iTzt — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 14, 2017

An article from the Huffington Post explains how George and Brad first met:

An avid runner in the ‘80s, Takei joined the LA Frontrunners. His now-husband, Brad Altman, was also a member. Takei tells “Oprah: Where Are They Now?” that Altman made quite the impact. “He was the best runner in the club,” Takei says. “And also great-looking. So I went up to him and I asked him to train me for my first marathon.” Before long, Takei and Altman became partners. They kept their relationship a secret for 18 years until Takei came out publicly in 2005. Three years later, the couple married, surrounded by family and friends — and a few of Takei’s dear “Star Trek” costars.

Watch the aforementioned clip from Oprah: Where Are They Now?