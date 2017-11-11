George Takei Has Been Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Male Model

A former model has spoken to The Hollywood Reporter about an incident that took place back in 1981 between him and Star Trek star George Takei. Scott R. Brunton told a story about how the current Howard Stern mainstay groped him at his Los Angeles condo.

"This happened a long time ago, but I have never forgotten it," Scott told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. "It is one of those stories you tell with a group of people when people are recounting bizarre instances in their lives, this always comes up. I have been telling it for years, but I am suddenly very nervous telling it."

The story alleges that Scott was an up and coming actor and model who met George at a place called Greg's Blue Dot Bar. The two became close, and one night Scott went back to George's condo where he alleges that the Star Trek actor got him drunk and he became very disoriented. When he came to his senses, he claims that George was trying to get in his pants, which he did not want, and then he left the condo as soon as possible.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke to four of Scott's closest friends who said they had confided in him about Takei's actions.

Although George's rep said he had no comment originally, last night he took to his Twitter to deny the allegations that Scott has made against him.

Friends, I'm writing to respond to the accusations made by Scott R. Bruton. I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them. /1 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do. /2 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

But I do take these claims very seriously, and I wanted to provide my response thoughtfully and not out of the moment. /3 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful. /4 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

Brad, who is 100 percent beside me on this, as my life partner of more than 30 years and now my husband, stands fully by my side. I cannot tell you how vital it has been to have his unwavering support and love in these difficult times. /5 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017