Georgia Rep Who Asked If HIV+ People Should Be Quarantined Now Says She Was Just Being "Provocative"

The Georgia Rep. who asked if people living with HIV should be quarantined now basically says she didn’t really mean it.

During a meeting over citizen’s access to medication and health services, Betty Price, who is both a licensed doctor and married to a former Secretary of Health and Human Services, asked if it was better to quarantine people living with HIV.

The full quote was:

“I don’t want to say the quarantine word, but I guess I just said it. Is there an ability, since I would guess that public dollars are expended heavily in prophylaxis and treatment of this condition? So we have a public interest in curtailing the spread. What would you advise or are there any methods legally that we could do that would curtail the spread?” “It seems to me it’s almost frightening, the number of people who are living that are potentially carriers. Well they are carriers, with the potential to spread, whereas in the past they died more readily and then at that point they are not posing a risk. So we’ve got a huge population posing a risk if they are not in treatment.”

Now that, of course, the internet is sharing that it’s not too pleased with what Representative Price said, she’s saying that it was “taken completely out of context.”

Price says that she was being “provocative” and wasn’t in favor of the idea but made the “rhetorical statement” because she thought, “too many of our fellow citizens who have HIV are not compliant.”

Just seems to me like she’s digging her grave even more.

h/t: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution