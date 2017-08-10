German Activists Paints Racist, Homophobic Tweets In Front of Twitters Office

After Twitter did nothing about hundreds of abusive tweets, Shahak Shapira, decided to paint them outside of Twitter’s office.

Over the last few months Shapira has reported aroune 150 Facebook posts and 300 tweets that are racist, homophobic, anti-Semetic, and sexist. While Facebook has responded to almost all complaints within 1-3 days, and removed them, Twitter only responded to 9 and said all were within the guidelines.

Of the tweets, Shapira said, “[They] weren’t just plain insults or jokes, but absolutely serious threats of violence. Homophobia, xenophobia, Holocaust denial.” The tweets called for violence against Muslims, POC, gays, and women. Examples include “Jew Scum” and “Gays to Auschwitz.”

Shapira decided that if he was going to have to look at them, Twitter would have to as well, along with everyone else.

Shapira created stencils of the tweets and with friends painted them outside of the Hamburg office. They used temporary, chalk-based spray paint for the act.

Shapira has since started a campaign to draw more awareness with the hastag #HeyTwitter. He realizes that it is an uphill battle but hoping that it will draw attention to the tweets and issues, causing the conversations to happen.

You can learn more about the project in the video below:

H/T: NewNowNext