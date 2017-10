Photo: Guess

Handsome 31-year-old actor and model Eugen Bauder has appeared in ad campaigns for Guess, and other fashion brands.

He also appears naked in the 2017 German drama film, Sex, Pity and Loneliness.

Guten Morgen euch allen! Heute darf ich ausschlafen. Was macht ihr? #omega @omega A post shared by Eugen Bauder (@eugder) on Jun 21, 2017 at 1:19am PDT

