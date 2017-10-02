Germany Celebrates As First Same-Sex Couple Legally Weds
Love wins!
Over the weekend, Germany celebrated the first couple to have a same-sex marriage, under new law.
Karl Kreile and his partner Bodo Mende, have been together for 38 years. And with marriage equality now the law of the land, the gentlemen were finally able to legally wed.
According to reports, the couple exchanged their vows at the town hall in Schöneberg, Berlin.
From BBC News:
Registry offices in several German cities were opening, unusually, on Sunday to allow couples to wed on the first day it was legally possible.
Getting married will give gay couples the same tax advantages and adoption rights as heterosexual couples.
Germany has allowed same-sex partners to enter into registered partnerships since 2001, but these did not give couples exactly the same status in German law as marriage.
The German parliament voted to introduce marriage equality in June, after Chancellor Angela Merkel unexpectedly dropped her longstanding opposition to parliament holding a vote on the issue.
