Germany's Angela Merkel Pressures Putin To End Chechnya's Anti-Gay Violence

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has publicly called upon Russian President Vladimir Putin to help bring an end to the anti-gay violence and persecution reportedly taking place in Chechnya.

Merkel spoke of the abuse during a joint press conference with Putin, in Sochi, Russia.

She said:

“We have received negative reports on the way that homosexuals are dealt with in Chechnya particularly, and I asked President Putin to use his influence to [help] gay people in the region.”

The Independent reports:

The Kremlin has backed the Chechen government’s denials over the brutal campaign, saying it had “no information” to support research by journalists and human rights groups. Ms Merkel called on the Russian government to properly investigate the allegations and ensure that LGBT people are fully protected in the territories and elsewhere. She also called for freedom of assembly to be protected, after Russian riot police arrested protesters demonstrating against the persecution. “It’s important to have the right to demonstrate in a democracy, and the role of NGOs is very importance,” Ms Merkel said.

Watch:

H/T: Joe My God