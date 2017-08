You already know that Jon Snow has a beautiful bum.

But how about his sword?

Well thanks to a new line of sex toys, you can now get your hands on a silicone replica of Jon's hefty Valyrian steel blade.

Click HERE for more information.

To celebrate an epic start to the GoT season we are giving 10% off all sword dildos! Use coupon code SWORD10 https://t.co/kjZUMYk5HF pic.twitter.com/8Huz02umGh — Geeky Sex Toys (@Geeky_Sex_Toys) July 18, 2017

Perhaps winter won't be the only thing that'll be coming.

H/T: The Wow Report