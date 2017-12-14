Get Inspired For The HoliGAYS With These LGBTQ Icons!

For a couple of weeks now my partner and I have been stringing lights, putting up wreaths, hanging ornaments and stockings, and making our place feel as festive and ready for the holigays—you know, like the holidays but gayer. And what makes it the holigays? Well, the fact that everything is done with a little something extra—fabulousness.

Usually, I wait to find some inspiration from social media to be overcome with the spirit—but this year we got a head start—it’s the only thing that will make it feel like December in the 90 degree Southern California weather.

Still, we both like to sit on our couch, drinking hot chocolate with the fireplace playing on the T.V. as we swipe through the social media accounts of our favorite LGBTQ icons to see how they are making the holidays a gay ole time!

So here’s a little something to keep you going as you wrap those gifts, listen to Sia’s Everyday Is Christmas album, and dance around in those holiday jammies.

Happy Holigays!

Wow I look like I’m reallly in love pic.twitter.com/obOAAKy9no — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) December 10, 2017

gays waiting for their grindr hookups to show up on christmas pic.twitter.com/fAAHZ2CqCi — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) December 8, 2017

It's that time of year - the AMY POEHLER CHRISTMAS CAROL AMBUSH from BILLY ON THE STREET! A HOLIDAY CLASSIC! #tbt #BillyontheStreet pic.twitter.com/HhLDXK0Z38 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 7, 2017

Gay Gift Guide Happening NOW! Check her out below:https://t.co/koQKOpXJvy pic.twitter.com/hdkwjqFFBb — Probably This (@probablythis) December 13, 2017

Christmas AF. A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on Dec 8, 2017 at 7:29pm PST

Get in the Christmas spirit with me and @itsSHANGELA https://t.co/s3gfRRGvtQ — Bob The Drag Queen (@thatonequeen) November 27, 2017

This year, in honor of Season 15, I’m doing 15 Days of giveaways. One more day to go! #12Days https://t.co/zeYniUW0WD pic.twitter.com/9dhIEBmCfy — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 11, 2017

I love a well hung stocking. pic.twitter.com/VKPuXc4azj — Ross Mathews (@helloross) December 11, 2017

I'm dreaming of a white Christmas A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Dec 10, 2017 at 6:34am PST

Jason is kvelling. A post shared by Cheyenne Jackson (@mrcheyennejackson) on Dec 10, 2017 at 6:42pm PST

Christmas came early this year... A post shared by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny) on Dec 9, 2017 at 9:18am PST

Crazy things can happen when one is on a break from work. #SSChristmasVideo2017 @scotticenogle pic.twitter.com/CCBD3FNmVF — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) December 8, 2017

NYC’s first snowfall of the season! My terrace is a wonderland! XX pic.twitter.com/vrVRB1TMgY — Tim Gunn (@TimGunn) December 9, 2017

Screwing and Erecting a Black-Daley Christmas Part 1! Latest VLOG is now LIVE with @DLanceBlack maybe too much? https://t.co/BrPVg1ABg9 pic.twitter.com/CnPqukzYFw — Tom Daley (@TomDaley1994) December 10, 2017

#ThrowbackThursday We're in festive fever now, so the perfect time for a #DiamondMoment looking back on Elton at Christmas! https://t.co/tula6o7QUr pic.twitter.com/TVDjEazcGt — Elton John (@eltonofficial) December 14, 2017

