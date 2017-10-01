Get to Know the Smoking Hot and Sexy Daymin Voss

Daymin Voss has made quite the name for himself over the past year or so. He has become a big name in the GoGo Boy circuit and made heads turn recently at the Folsom Street Fair in San Francisco.

He is also becoming a big name in the porn industry, doing some super hot scenes for TitanMen amongst others. If you like a mixture of muscle and hairy, then Daymin definitely is the guy for you.

He is also partnered with another sexy dude in the industry, Julian Knowles, as they are emerging as two key players in the new wave of gay porn stars to hit our internet and TV screens.

Daymin sat down with me recently to discuss how he got involved in the industry to begin with, who his dream scene partner is, his love of gummy bears and why Star Wars is his favorite movie franchise of all time. Take a look.

How did you find yourself into the adult industry?

So interestingly enough, myself and my partner Julian had decided that this was the year that we were going to travel and do things a little differently. One of the first places that we went to in the beginning of the year was Hustlaball out in Las Vegas. We met Jason Vario that weekend, where we all hit it off and had a great time together, sat around and talked and talked and talked. The porn industry was one of the things that we talked about. A few weeks went by, and he talked myself into doing a scene with TitanMen, and since then it has been a great time. It fell in line with what myself and my partner wanted to do which was travel and meet people and make some extra money on the side.

Who was your first scene with and what was the experience like for you?

So my first scene was with TitanMen and it happened to be with Jason. Jason had put in a good word with us at Titan, and he kind of made it clear that we were interested and wanted to give this a shot, as well as Jesse Jackman and Dirk Caber. They also put a good word in for us. We’ve known them for a few years prior to us stepping into the industry and wanting to do porn. So with those recommendations, Titan was eager to bring myself on.

It was a great time, we had already developed some familiarity with each other. We met at Hustlaball a month or two beforehand and we kept in touch since then and discussed what was expected of me and what the scene was going to be like. When I got on set, it was really easy to get along with Jason as well as the other guys that were there shooting that weekend.

The overall experience is fun too, outside of shooting. Titan brings you into a beautiful house, you are there for an entire weekend with a group of, for the most part great put-together guys with their heads on straight, and you get fed the entire weekend. The typical Titan guy is a bigger guy at this point, and they really do a good job at catering to what a bigger guy likes. I don’t think I could’ve stepped into porn and been in better hands at that point, honestly.

Do you think that porn stars get a bad rap for going into the industry in the first place?

People look at the porn industry and they look at the entertainers involved in it, and they develop their own idea of what it is to be “porn actor” or a “porn star” to be in the industry. The facts are that there are successful and really smart guys all around this industry. I’ve never held any judgments, but I have been blown away by many of the guys that I’ve met. Not just the personalities, but also the successfulness of the guys behind the scenes. I’ve met business owners, guys who hold multiple degrees, and hopefully I can count myself in as some of the people who are successful in their private ventures. To my own standards, of course.

This is something that is fun to do on the side that they have been lucky enough to be brought into. It’s not necessarily a lifestyle, it can be for some, for most it’s not. It’s easy to judge, but it’s never what it usually is at face value.

Is there anyone in the industry that you would’ve loved to have had a scene with?

A lot of these iconic porn stars from the 90’s, like Colton Ford and Blake Harper, these are dudes that I looked at and masturbating to when I was younger and thought, “Wow! That’s what I want to look like as a growing gay man”. Honestly, I fell in love with Blake Harper for over a decade and a half. In his heyday, I would’ve loved to have a scene with Blake Harper.

Let’s do some more fun questions! Do you have a favorite movie of all time?

Oh, god, it has to be Star Wars. I am the epitome of early 90’s kid, I grew up with my VHS tapes of Star Wars 3, 4 and 5 and would just sit there and memorize every line, stand up, move with the character that I would pick to play, each and every day.

Do you have an all-time favorite singer or band?

Not really! I kind of like all kinds of music and never latched onto one singer or band. Maybe it hasn’t happened yet, but I kind of like everything. Now, I’m on a circuit kick. I love circuit music so if you are a good DJ where you can create some beats that I can dance to for an hour or so, then you are good in my book.

Do you have a favorite type of snack?

Oh, I’m a gummy man! I could eat them all day long.

Any TV shows you are binging on?

So many! Handsmaids Tale, Game of Thrones, and I’m just catching up on the last season of The Walking Dead.

Awesome, thanks for the interview Daymin!

You are very welcome!