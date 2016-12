Looking like a Harry Potter-esque ginger muscle daddy, this photo of Seth Fornea looking mighty fine in a union suit is helping to keep us warm this Christmas!

Every year this time of year I morph into Ginger Claus ...... chimneys beware foto by @mark_henderson_photography A photo posted by Seth Fornea (@sethfornea) on Dec 1, 2016 at 4:31am PST

FTR, ginger is our favorite spice!

#gingerclaus cuming down chimneys since 2004. #Masc4Ass A photo posted by Seth Fornea (@sethfornea) on Dec 9, 2016 at 7:14pm PST