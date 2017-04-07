Ginger Minj Hospitalized After Passing Out Backstage At Show

RuPaul's Drag Race queen Ginger Minj collapsed backstage Saturday night at the end of the Haters Roast tour in Dallas, Texas.

Ginger shares with NewNowNext:

“I suffered some internal bleeding while in Dallas last weekend and passed out after the show,” she explained, “so Acid Betty and Phi Phi O’Hara packed my bags, got me out of drag and into boy clothes. By the time I realized what was going on we were in an Uber headed for the emergency room!

“They sat and literally held my hand the entire time. After watching a team of doctors perform every test known to mankind, they both have plenty of compromising pictures and funny stories to blackmail me for a lifetime.”