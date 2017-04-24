Girl Uses Boyfriend's Balls To Blend Her Makeup

Photo: Twitter

A young woman from central Florida has achieved viral internet fame after uploading a video in which she uses her boyfriend's balls to blend her makeup.

It all began when 18-year-old Johnna Hines was hanging out/horsing around with her 20-year-old boyfriend, Damon Richards.

Hines tells BuzzFeed:

"He's always messing with me so he started putting his balls on my head. I made a joke about using them as a beauty blender and we literally just looked at each other and started laughing and made the video from there."

Watch the NSFW video:

i think i started a new instagram makeup trend pic.twitter.com/Hbx4XMLbrD — johnna (@punkzillaa) April 23, 2017

Hines adds:

"I've gotten a lot of negative reactions but it doesn't bother me much because the amount of positive things people are saying to me make it worth it. "I'm getting DM after DM from girls telling me I'm inspiring for being so carefree and confident and so many people love how comfortable my boyfriend and I are together, it feels really good TBH."

Thanks for making us laugh, Johnna and Damon! ;)

