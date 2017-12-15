Girl Went There! Hillary Clinton Spills On Trump Impeachment

Often Ellen Degeneres' idea of ruffling feathers on her uber-popular talk show is asking Kate Hudson what exactly puts the “Fab” in Fabletics while suggesting she dab on the latest in gas station makeup. But while chatting with the most famous popular vote non-president around, Hillary Clinton herself, on today's episode, Ellen gets real real about the Trump presidency. MY president is about as popular as a skin tag, which I guess he kind of resembles, and Clinton subtly reveals that she's gunning for his removal from the white house. At first, when asked if he'll last four years, Clinton responds "I can’t answer that. I can’t predict it." Ugh so presidential. Love her. But she then expands and basically says "Oh but I kinda can." Love her even more:

But I believe it really does come down to both the investigation that’s going on and to whether Republicans will decide that they have to put our country before their party. I hope that enough of them will decide to do that, because it is disturbing and it's obviously upsetting to me because I see things happening around the world that are bad for our country.

Clinton further elaborated that this is a distinct possibility in the days following the shocking Alabama special election upset. Doug Jones' win suggests a shifting tide in conservative attitudes that could well turn into a sea change for the Democratic party, and I just hope things continue to go in the right direction. Do you think those screaming "Impeachment" are Russian to conclusions, or are you Putin your money on President Mike Pence? Let us know in the comments!