Girlfriend: My Boyfriend Has A Penis Fetish, But Says He Isn't Interested In Men

Reddit user Lexicf11 has some concerns about her relationship with her boyfriend. Apparently her boyfriend has a "penis fetish," but maintains he's not interested in men.

We'll let Lexi explain:

Deep breath, here goes. My boyfriend of 10 months, whom I love very much, just admitted to me that he has questioned his sexuality in the past and currently watches gay porn on occasion. He says that he's not attracted to men, isn't turned on by men, has no interest in dating men, but does have a "penis fetish," as he calls it. He said it started around when he had a cocaine phase and had thoughts of a penis arousing him - not a man. He explored it and gave himself permission to hook up with a man and says it was never a real interest of his. He thinks that it's not the man itself that's attractive to him, but the penis. I'm having extremely conflicting feelings about this. I am an advocate and supporter of gay rights, love my gay friends and wholeheartedly stand behind sexuality being a fairly fluid concept. But the catch is, I'm bothered by this very much. I don't really understand why. I have a concern that 10 years down the line, he'll need to continue exploring these feelings. And on top of that, being completely honest, I feel very weirded out... which makes me ashamed because it goes against all my core beliefs. I think we're going to try counseling to try to understand where the other is coming from... I think I need some help too. I love him and I want to accept him, but I'm struggling. Has anyone been in my shoes or his? Be gentle....

Any advice for Lexi? Counseling could definitely be a good idea for both, as it appears they both may have a few things to come to terms with. For example, if Lexi's boyfriend is bisexual or sexually fluid, perhaps she'd have an easier time accepting that as part of who he is once he's accepted it himself. Dealing with the "known" is typically easier than dealing with the unknown, right??

