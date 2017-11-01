Go Behind-The-Scenes For Nyle DiMarco's Nude Photo Shoot

Nyle DiMarco recently posed nude with a python for a steamy and seductive photo shoot for Attitude magazine's November issue.

The America's Next Top Model and Dancing With The Stars winner, was just named Attitude's "Man of the Year."

And now, you can take a behind-the-scenes peek at Nyle's provocative shoot.

Nyle told the magazine:

“I don’t mind being naked. My mum always told me that the body is art, we had nude photographs around the house, so I was used to seeing that."

He added: