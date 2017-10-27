Goa Will Host It's First Pride Parade This Weekend

Goa Rainbow Pride Walk will happen this weekend as the city works to raise awareness.

While the city itself is open minded, it has very conservative views for LGBT issues.

Alexander Fernandes, one of the organizers said, "We hope this walk will get rid of homophobia in some way. We want people to know that we are not harmful or ‘bad people’. We deserve respect like anyone else, and that we too have human rights."

It is estimated that 80% of Goa's LGBT population is still in the closet. Organizers are hoping hte parade will help shed some light and allow people to feel comfortable coming out. Participants will be able to wear masks to hide their identity if they want.

The parade will end with a film festival and party on the beach.

H/T: Its Goa