'Golden Girl' Betty White Celebrates Her 95th Birthday At Work!
Instinct Staff | January 17, 2017
One of our favorite Golden Girls, Ms. Betty White, turns 95 today!
And because she slays so hard, the beloved actress is celebrating her birthday at work!
Sources tell TMZ:
[Betty's] preparing for a guest spot on the sitcom "Young & Hungry" on Freeform TV. So, instead of relaxing on her bday, we're told she's doing a table read and running around on set. Impressive.
As for Tuesday night, our sources say Betty has very low-key plans ... just a small get-together with friends. We're jealous of those friends.
Thank you for being a friend, Betty White!
H/T: TMZ
