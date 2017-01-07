Now here's something to celebrate: all seasons of The Golden Girls are headed to Hulu!!

TVLine reports:

The Golden Girls are set to make their streaming debut on Hulu, it was announced on Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena. The popular sitcom’s complete library will be available to stream, all in one place, starting Monday, Feb. 13 — aka “Galentine’s Day.”

The Emmy winning sitcom ran from 1985 to 1992 on NBC.

Excited to see the Girls on Hulu??