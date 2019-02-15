Picture it. Miami Beach, 2020. You board a cruise ship and prepare yourself to embark on one of the greatest journeys of your life surrounded by lovers of all things Golden Girls. Well—it’s happening. From February 24-29, 2020 Flip Phone Events will host a 5-night Western Caribbean cruise that will depart from Miami, Florida (the home of the Golden Girls) with stops in Key West and Cozumel. It will be a trip of a lifetime that you will be telling all your grandchildren about in your golden years.

The hit show that lives on in the hearts of so many gays (and non-gays) starred Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty, and Betty White and has provided popular culture with infinite references that live on beyond its final air date in 1992. The organizers at Flip Phone Events love it so much that they knew a themed cruise would resonate with fans.

Activities on the cruise will include:

Caftan Sail Away Party with Cheesecake

The Rusty Anchor Karaoke Party

Golden Girls Trivia

Shady Pines Craft Corner

Key West Golden Girls Bar Crawl

Golden Girls Costume Contest and Fancy Dinner

One Night in St. Olaf Dance Party (Including a game of Ugel and Flugel)

Dorothy’s Bingo

Plus much, much more!

According to the event website, the cost of a cabin can range from $986-$1,181 per person, depending on how luxurious you want your experience to be.

But if you’re up for the journey, you have until March 5th to secure your spot or it’s back to Shady Pines for you!

Now, excuse me while I wrap my hair and go drink some lemonade on the lanai.

h/t: Flip Phone Events