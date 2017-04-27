GOP House Rep. Begs God To Forgive America For Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage

Republican Congressman Randy Weber represents the 14th district of Texas.

He's also deeply religious, as was evident when he spoke before the annual “Washington – A Man of Prayer," event held in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol, last night.

Right Wing Watch reports:

Over the course of an hour and a half, 20 different members of Congress took to the podium to lead the gathering in prayer, including Rep. Randy Weber of Texas, who repeatedly choked up while begging God to forgive this nation for the “sins” of legal abortion and marriage equality.

Watch:

