GOP Prepares To Push 'First Amendment Defense Act', Would 'Devastate' LGBTQ Americans

The First Amendment Defense Act (FADA), sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), is one piece of legislation that the LGBT community needs to fight hard going into 2017. That means calling your representatives and making it clear that you don't support this legislation (and getting our allies to do the same). President-elect Donald Trump has stated he'll sign the anti-LGBT legislation into law if it passes through Congress.

NBC News reports:

FADA would prohibit the federal government from taking "discriminatory action" against any business or person that discriminates against LGBTQ people. The act distinctly aims to protect the right of all entities to refuse service to LGBTQ people based on two sets of beliefs: "(1) marriage is or should be recognized as the union of one man and one woman, or (2) sexual relations are properly reserved to such a marriage."

Ironically, the language of the bill positions the right to discriminate against one class of Americans as a "first amendment" right, and bans the government from taking any form of action to curb such discrimination—including withholding federal funds from institutions that discriminate. FADA allows individuals and businesses to sue the federal government for interfering in their right to discriminate against LGBTQ people and would mandate the Attorney General defend the businesses.

On December 9, Sen. Lee's spokesperson, Conn Carroll, told Buzzfeed the election of Trump had cleared a path for the passage of FADA.

"Hopefully November's results will give us the momentum we need to get this done next year," Carroll said. "We do plan to reintroduce FADA next Congress and we welcome Trump's positive words about the bill."