GOP Senator Apologizes After Saying Men Who 'Wear Tutus' Are 'Asking For' A Beating
Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) found himself the subject of much criticism after making homophobic remarks while speaking at a Wyoming High School.
Enzi told the audience at Greybull High that the way to protect the LGBT community is not through new laws.
He then said:
"What we need to have is a little civility between the people, and we always say in Wyoming, you can be just about anything you want to be, as long as you don't push it in somebody's face."
He added:
"I know a guy who wears a tutu and goes to bars on Friday night and is always surprised that he gets in fights. Well, he kind of asks for it. That's the way that he winds up with that kind of problem. I'd be interested in any solutions that you have for how we can make that work better."
Enzi now apologizes for those remarks.
CNN reports:
Republican Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming said Tuesday he regrets using "a poor choice of words" when he suggested to students last week that if a man wears a tutu in a bar and ends up getting bullied, then it's partly the man's fault because he "kind of asks for it."
In an emailed statement to CNN, Enzi said he does not believe "that anyone should be bullied, intimidated or attacked because of their beliefs" and that his message "was intended specifically to be about promoting respect and tolerance toward each other."
"I hope if people look at the entirety of my speech, they will understand that," he added. "I regret a poor choice of words during part of my presentation. None of us is infallible and I apologize to anyone who has taken offense. No offense was intended. Quite the opposite in fact, and so I ask for your understanding as well."
Add new comment