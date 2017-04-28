GOP Senator Apologizes After Saying Men Who 'Wear Tutus' Are 'Asking For' A Beating

Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) found himself the subject of much criticism after making homophobic remarks while speaking at a Wyoming High School.

Enzi told the audience at Greybull High that the way to protect the LGBT community is not through new laws.

He then said:

"What we need to have is a little civility between the people, and we always say in Wyoming, you can be just about anything you want to be, as long as you don't push it in somebody's face."

He added:

"I know a guy who wears a tutu and goes to bars on Friday night and is always surprised that he gets in fights. Well, he kind of asks for it. That's the way that he winds up with that kind of problem. I'd be interested in any solutions that you have for how we can make that work better."

Enzi now apologizes for those remarks.

CNN reports: