GOP Texas Congressman Apologizes After Nude Photo Appears Online

Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas issued an apology to his constituents today, after a graphic photo of him began circulating on social media, earlier this week.

According to the Texas Tribune, Barton said:

"While separated from my second wife, prior to the divorce, I had sexual relationships with other mature adult women. Each was consensual. Those relationships have ended. I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down."

Barton is the longest serving congressman in the state, and has occupied his seat since 1985. Earlier this month, he announced his bid for reelection.

According to reports, it is unclear who is responsible for sharing the photo.