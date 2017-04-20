'Gotham' Star Robin Lord Taylor Slams ‘Homophobic’ Reactions to Queer Character

Gotham star Robin Lord Taylor is clapping back at homophobic criticism from viewers over his character Oswald Cobblepott (a.k.a. The Penguin's) romantic interest in another man, Edward Nygma. Some fans seemed to take issue with this queer element not being part of established comic book canon.

Taylor tells Collider at a March press conference:

“But, you know, when we introduce a queer storyline: ‘Eh, we love you and we love the show, but this really bothers me because you’re really messing with the character’s origins.’ And I’m like, ‘You’re homophobic, that’s homophobic,” Taylor said at the event.

Specifically referencing the queer element between his character Cobblepott and his romantic feelings for Nygma, portrayed by Cory Michael Smith, Taylor shares:

“I have to say the fact that we introduced a queer element to a traditional villain storyline, something that’s been around for a very long time, I thought that was very brave and I thought that, even though it’s not the traditionally trajectory that things tend to go, I thought that really what we brought to it, both Cory and I, was a place of emotional honesty and the fact that that was treated and was embraced by both Warner Bros. and Fox I think is something that should be applauded,” he told reporters at the conference.

Here's video of the interview segment:

