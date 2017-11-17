'Grace And Frankie' Gets Season 4 Premier Date

Here's some good news!

Grace And Frankie has a season four premier date!

A new video from Netflix reveals that the Emmy nominated series will be available to stream on January 19, 2018.

If you're unfamiliar, the show follows Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, two women who play "frenemies" whose husbands ran off with each other.

According to Deadline, showrunner Marta Kauffman revealed earlier this year that the new season will be, “really about the women coming to terms with age, coming to terms with how old they are, where their bodies are at this point, where their minds are at this point and what does that imply, what does that mean?”

And back in April, Variety reported that “Friends” star Lisa Kudrow will appear on the new season as Grace’s longtime manicurist, turned friend.

Watch the season four announcement: