Greeks Come True Announces 2018 Calendar

"Greeks Come True" have unveiled images and videos to promote their steamy new 2018 calendar, designed to share the "intimate side of Greek male beauty."

Fourteen real "next door" men and pro athletes descended from all over Greece to pose for esteemed photographer Vangelis Kyris.

"In this year’s Calendar you get a voyeuristic look into the day of each hunk as they experience life at an original archontiko (small manor) of the 18th century. Kyris brilliantly captures every hidden inch of their completely naked bodies..."

Check out this new teaser video, as well as some of the provocative images from the 2018 calendar.

Click HERE to learn more about the 2018 "Greeks Come True" calendar.

H/T: Attitude, C&C