Greg Berlanti & Robbie Rogers Are Engaged!

2016 was memorable for many reasons, for me it as the year my heart doubled in size. First, when my son Caleb was born. And second, a few days ago, when I got engaged to my soulmate though I dreamed of both those things happening, i'm not sure I truly believed they were possible. Thanks to the friends and family who helped me find my way to this moment in my blessed life. a happy and healthy 2017 to all.

A photo posted by Greg Berlanti (@gberlanti) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:08am PST