Grindr Update Makes App More Inclusive For Trans And Non-Binary Users

Grindr has updated it's popular social network app to be more inclusive of transgender, as well as non-binary, and gender non-conforming users.

As of today, profile fields now have a wider variety of gender identity and pronoun options to choose from. Additionally, the app and social network now utilizes gender-neutral language.

For instance, when creating a profile, users can now identify as a “woman,” “trans man,” “non-binary,” “non-conforming” and “queer.” Users also have the option to write in their gender identity if they don't wish to use one of the offered options.

Additionally, gender-neutral pronoun options, like “they/them/theirs,” are now available. (As with gender identity, pronoun options can be written in by users, if they so choose.)

In a press release announcing the new features, Grindr's VP of Marketing Peter Sloterdyk said:

"As the largest global queer social network, Grindr has always had trans men, trans women, and non-binary users on the app. We are proud to release these updates to our core functionality to firmly establish that we are committed to making Grindr a welcome and safe space for all trans people. "To ensure we heard from a range of trans people, we polled trans users and consulted transgender community leaders to guide our thinking."

Jack Harrison-Quintana, Director of Grindr for Equality added:

"One thing we heard over and over again from trans people using Grindr was that they felt unwelcome as other users would often only want to ask them about what it means to be trans or approached without knowing how to speak respectfully about trans issues. "That's why we created written resources linked from the gender identity fields in the profile to answer users' questions and decrease that burden on trans people."

As Harrison-Quintana mentioned, a new resource section on Grindr's website addresses questions like, "What's the difference between trans and intersex," to "Is it ok to ask a trans person about their birth name?" and "Why do some people want to be called they?"