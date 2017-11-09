Grindr Was Down For Two Hours And Users Were Not Happy
Devin Randall | November 9, 2017
Gay hookup and dating app Grindr is considered the prime app for gay men, but what happens if that app goes down?
That’s what users found out this morning when the app went down in the U.K., U.S., Europe, and Australia, and those users weren’t happy.
The outage happened around 7:00 am EST, according to independent website Down Detector, and lasted a little under two hours. It seems 62% of users had log-in issues and 37% had problems connecting to the server.
Then, as you’d expect, users took their panic to Twitter.
