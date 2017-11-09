Grindr Was Down For Two Hours And Users Were Not Happy

Gay hookup and dating app Grindr is considered the prime app for gay men, but what happens if that app goes down?

That’s what users found out this morning when the app went down in the U.K., U.S., Europe, and Australia, and those users weren’t happy.

The outage happened around 7:00 am EST, according to independent website Down Detector, and lasted a little under two hours. It seems 62% of users had log-in issues and 37% had problems connecting to the server.

Then, as you’d expect, users took their panic to Twitter.

IS @Grindr DOWN FOR EVERYONE OR JUST ME? #freakingout — Jack Panebianco (@JackPanebianco) November 9, 2017

Guys #Grindr is offline. Where else am I going to get faceless people send me dick pics with a million question marks if I don't respond? pic.twitter.com/1vNoS4nMLX — SW (@Feedingmywolf) November 9, 2017

Uh oh, most popular gay dating app #Grindr has gone down so many men won’t be able to — iTechGeoff (@iTechGeoff) November 9, 2017

What do I do with my life now grindr is down? — Dan (@danwardUK) November 9, 2017

Is @grindr down? Asking for a friend... — Lamar Dawson (@dirrtykingofpop) November 9, 2017