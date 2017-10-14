Gus Kenworthy Is Raking In The Endorsements

A lot of times, athlete's don't come out in fear that they will lose endorsements. Many athletes rely on these endorsements to continue to make money and not rely just solely on winnings. This fear has kept many athletes in the closet for years.

That cannot be said for Gus Kenworthy. Kenworthy came out in 2015, and hasn't been shy since then. He's posted pics with his boyfriend and showed off plenty of skin on Instagram.

He's stayed in the spotlight, and with the 2018 Olympic games coming up, he isn't going anywhere.

Brands have said they wanted someone who stands for diversity and acceptance. Someone who has a story that can be shared. Kenworthy meets that standard.

So far he has signed with Visa, Toyota, Ralph Lauren, Deloitte 24 Hour Fitness, and has his long standing deals with Monster Energy, Atomic skis and Smith goggles. There's also two more Olympic deals in the works. During the Olympics he'll be featured in Visa's marketing and be a high profile athlete for NBC. Rumor is that every USOC or IOC sponsor inquried about Kenworthy's availability.

It seems Kenworthy is a hot commodity, not just in sports but in endorsement deals, and we will get to see plenty more of him in the coming years.

Kenworty says of being the gay skier, “I’m definitely ‘the gay skier’ now. In some ways I don’t care that that’s the label that sticks because I very much am the gay skier and I know that and I took the steps to come out publicly and decided to wear that badge proudly. I’m so glad that I did because my life has been so much better since that.”

Keep up the good work Gus, and we can't wait to see what other deals he lands with.

H/T: Outsports