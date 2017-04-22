Gus Kenworthy Shares Adorable Post To Celebrate Boyfriend Matthew Wilkas's Birthday
Instinct Staff | April 22, 2017
Gus Kenworthy and Matthew Wilkas make such a cute couple!
And in honor of Matt's 39th birthday, Gus shared this adorable series of photos to Instagram.
In the caption, Gus writes:
“Matt! It’s your birthday!!! AND it’s the premiere of your show NY is Dead at the friggin Tribeca Film Festival! That’s so cool!.
“I’m sorry I can’t be in New York to celebrate with you but since we aren’t together here are a bunch of photos from when we have been!
“Happy bidet! I miss you and love you and all that gross stuff!”
Happy Birthday, Matt!
Click through the photos in the window below:
