Gus Kenworthy Shows Off His Ripped Body In Sexy Halloween Costume

Instinct Staff | October 31, 2017

Gus Kenworthy's Halloween costume shows off his ripped physique!

The handsome 26-year-old out gay freestyle skier shows off his fur covered abs in a very hot shirtless soldier get-up.

Gus writes:

"Happy Shallow-ween! Hope y'all had a fun weekend wherever you were celebrating."

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Gus looked equally as hot dressed up as the Wolverine, a few days prior:

 

 

Hallow Queens.

A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on

 

In case you missed it, over the summer, Gus posed nude for ESPN's annual "Body Issue."

He said:

“Y’all wanted nudes? You got ’em!" 

Click HERE to take a peek.

 

