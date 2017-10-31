Gus Kenworthy Shows Off His Ripped Body In Sexy Halloween Costume

Gus Kenworthy's Halloween costume shows off his ripped physique!

The handsome 26-year-old out gay freestyle skier shows off his fur covered abs in a very hot shirtless soldier get-up.

Gus writes:

"Happy Shallow-ween! Hope y'all had a fun weekend wherever you were celebrating."

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Gus looked equally as hot dressed up as the Wolverine, a few days prior:

Hallow Queens. A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on Oct 27, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT

In case you missed it, over the summer, Gus posed nude for ESPN's annual "Body Issue."

He said:

“Y’all wanted nudes? You got ’em!"

Click HERE to take a peek.