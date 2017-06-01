Gus Kenworthy Tears Up Over Pain Of Lying About His Sexuality
Instinct Staff | June 1, 2017
Olympian Gus Kenworthy tears up recalling the pain of keeping his sexuality a secret during an upcoming episode of MTV's The Challege: Champs vs. Pros.
Speaking with former Challenge champion Cara Maria, Gus shares:
“I just always thought my life as a skier and as a gay man couldn’t co-exist."
“The pain of holding onto this lie and the pain of being in the closet was greater than the fear of coming out.”
He continues:
“I just hope that my story can be a beacon of light for other people that are in the closet and just let people know that the best way you can live is authentically and genuinely and everyone deserves to be happy."
(H/T: NNNext)
