Gus Kenworthy Tears Up Over Pain Of Lying About His Sexuality

Olympian Gus Kenworthy tears up recalling the pain of keeping his sexuality a secret during an upcoming episode of MTV's The Challege: Champs vs. Pros.

Speaking with former Challenge champion Cara Maria, Gus shares:

“I just always thought my life as a skier and as a gay man couldn’t co-exist."

“The pain of holding onto this lie and the pain of being in the closet was greater than the fear of coming out.”