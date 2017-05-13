Guy Ritchie & David Beckham Go To A Gay Gym, That Upsets Some People.

Are people being a little uptight?

Or are they right in calling out Guy Ritchie and his alleged derogatory remark?

On last night's The Graham Norton Show, speaking about David Beckham's cameo, Ritchie said: "Our kids go to the same school, we go to the same pub and we go to, sort of, the same gay gym."

Let's see how it unfolded.

Was that so bad? Apparently it was. Twitter houses some of the outraged statements:

There were some supporters in there.

What do you think? Was Ritchie in the wrong? Was he being derogatory?

Can we face it that some gyms are really gay? And it's so in your face that a majority of men there are gay?

Did some people over react about the gay comment?

Do you feel it was used in a derogatory way?

h/t: digitalspy.com